BANGKOK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Thailand’s CIMB Thai Bank Pcl :

* The bank planned a rights issue of 3.69 billion shares on a ratio of seven rights shares for every 40 existing CIMBT shares at one baht per share, it said in a statement.

* Subscription period of the rights issue is Oct 26-30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)