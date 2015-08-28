FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Mining stocks: Icahn stake in Freeport-McMoRan lifts sector
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 28, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Mining stocks: Icahn stake in Freeport-McMoRan lifts sector

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Mining stocks, battered by a rout in commodity prices, get hefty boost from activist investor Carl Icahn disclosing a stake in diversified miner & energy producer Freeport-McMoRan

** Stocks also rallying on the back of extended rebound in China

** Lonmin, which also comments on costs a day earlier, sharpest gainer among FTSE miners & FTSE midcaps & up c.8.5 pct

** Glencore up c.4.9 pct, top gainer on FTSE-100 with fifth of daily avg volume traded through in first 30 mins

** BHP Billiton, Kaz Minerals, Vedanta Resources up 2-3 pct

** Vendanta also moved up gains in unit company Vedanta Ltd in line with wider gain in India’s BSE index

** Vedanta Ltd up c.6 pct with entire daily volume having gone through & on track for sharpest two-day gain in over 15.5 mnths after already being boosted this week by NCDs issue

** Anglo American, Antofagasta, Rio Tinto , Randgold Resources up 0.8-1.5 pct

** Up to Thursday’s close London’s mining index has lost c.29 pct YTD with commodity companies cutting jobs, slashing capex and having to make deep cost-cuts to survive commodity slump (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.