BRIEF-Zhongyin Cashmere plans to boost two units' capital, set up industry fund with partner

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere Co Ltd

* Says board agrees to boost Hong Kong unit’s capital by 137.5 million yuan ($21.53 million) to 186.4 million yuan

* Says plans to invest 500 million yuan to set up industry investment fund with partner

* Says board agrees to boost UK’s unit by 12 million pounds ($18.46 million) to 18.5 million pounds

* Says controlling shareholder Ningxia Zhongying Velvet Industry International Group Ltd plans to bring in an investment managenment firm as strategic investor which will invest up to 5 billion yuan in the group

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MZx6u7; bit.ly/1MSznpj; bit.ly/1IogEM0; bit.ly/1PCx0X2

($1 = 6.3865 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.6501 pounds)