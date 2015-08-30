UPDATE 1-China Construction Bank, like other big lenders, has flat H1 profit

* Q2 net interest margin 2.67 pct vs 2.72 pct in Q1

* H1 net profit 131.9 bln yuan vs 130.7 bln yuan year ago

* NPL ratio at 1.42 pct at end-June vs 1.30 pct end-March (Adds details, other China banks)

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp, the last of the country’s big five banks to report half-year results, followed the other lenders in reporting the slowest profit growth in at least six years, as margins shrank and more loans soured.

CCB said on Sunday its net profit for January-June was 131.9 billion yuan ($20.65 billion), flat from 130.7 billion yuan in the year-earlier period.

The bank, the last big one to report results, will comment on them at a press conference on Monday.

Peers Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China’s largest bank by assets, Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of Communications all reported first half net profits last week that grew at most by 1.5 percent.

That’s a far cry from the double-digit growth banks enjoyed after the 2008 financial crisis.

CCB’s first-half figure implies a net profit of 64.9 billion yuan in the second quarter, flat from the same period of 2014, according to Reuters calculations.

This was less than forecasts for second-quarter net profit by three analysts, which averaged 65.3 billion yuan, according to StarMine data.

CCB said its ratio of non-performing loans increased to 1.42 percent at the end of June from 1.30 percent at end-March and 1.19 percent at the end of 2014, in its eighth consecutive quarter of rising bad debt.

China’s banks are also having to deal with five interest rate cuts since November last year, which have put pressure on net interest margins (NIM), the spread between the lending and borrowing rates.

CCB’s interest margin dropped in the latest quarter to 2.67 percent from 2.72 at the end of March, similar to falls for the other top banks.