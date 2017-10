Aug 31 (Reuters) - Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit down 52.1 percent y/y at 70.8 million yuan ($11.10 million)

* Says expects Jan-Sept net profit to fall by 72.6-68.8 percent y/y at 72-82 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Es987S; bit.ly/1LMUWZL

