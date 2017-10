(adds link)

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Wuhan Langold Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says unit wins bid for a site in Wuhan city for 1.575 billion yuan ($246.96 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KWm6Yq

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3775 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)