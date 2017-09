Aug 31 (Reuters) Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

7 months and 23 days to 7 months and 23 days to

Jul 31, 2015 Jul 31, 2015

LATEST PRIOR

FORECAST FORECAST

Revenues 546 mln 536 mln

Operating 277 mln 248 mln

Recurring 74 mln 32 mln

Net 73 mln 32 mln

Div 610 yen 268 yen