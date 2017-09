Aug 31 (Reuters) - Changchun High & New Technology Industries Group Inc

* Says board agrees unit to increase investment in biotech firm Mucosis B.V in the Netherlands by 580,948.8 euros ($650,778.85)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Iynb73

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)