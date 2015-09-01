FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan Logistics Fund -6 MTH results
September 1, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Japan Logistics Fund -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 1 (Reuters) Japan Logistics Fund Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Jul 31, 2015 ended Jan 31, 2015 to Jan 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.07 9.42 7.55 7.59

(-24.9 pct ) (+35.1 pct ) (+6.7 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) Operating 3.60 5.86 3.97 3.92

(-38.6 pct ) (+65.9 pct ) (+10.3 pct ) (-1.4 pct ) Recurring 3.21 5.46 3.52 3.52

(-41.2 pct ) (+75.6 pct ) (+9.7 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Net 3.21 5.46 3.52 3.52

-41.2 pct +75.6 pct +9.7 pct 0.0 pct EPS 3,866 yen 6,573 yen 4,000 yen 4,000 yen Div 3,866 yen 3,900 yen 4,000 yen 4,000 yen

