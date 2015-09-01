BRIEF-Thai Loxley cuts 2015 revenue target after delay in govt projects

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Loxley PCL

* Cuts 2015 revenue growth forecast by 15 to 20 percent from target of 17 billion baht ($475.66 million) after delay in government projects, Boonlert Jaimun, senior executive for investor relations, told reporters

* Says aims for gross profit margin of 17 percent in 2015 versus 15.75 percent a year earlier due to cost-control measures

* Says aims to bid for 20-megawatt solar farm project from the army and power transmission line job from the state power producer Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.7400 baht) (Reporting By Khettiya Jittapong)