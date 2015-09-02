FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-ASOS: Off sharply after founder's departure as CEO
September 2, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-ASOS: Off sharply after founder's departure as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on potential placings)

** ASOS down c.3.6 pct & top loser on AIM’s retail index after Nick Robertson, the founder of the British online fashion retailer, steps down as CEO after 15 yrs at the helm

** Robertson seen as driving force behind co

** One trader says some fears that Robertson’s departure could see him trimming his stake in the company creating an overhang for the stock

** ASOS issued three profit warnings last year due to currency swings and higher investment needs

** Co says Robertson will be replaced at the top by current COO Nick Beighton

** Stock up 16 pct YTD against c.11 pct gain in wider FTSE AIM Retail index (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: alasdair.pal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

