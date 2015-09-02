FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Hikma: 2nd top FTSE gainer after Barclays lauds Boehringer deal
September 2, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Hikma: 2nd top FTSE gainer after Barclays lauds Boehringer deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Pharma co Hikma up c.5.6 pct, 2nd top gainer on London’s bluechip index & on track for sharpest move in over 1 mnth after brokerage TP hike

** Barclays says U.S. generics deal, announced in July, transforms Hikma’s long-term growth profile and ups TP on stock to 2760p from 2050p, keeps “overweight” rating

** 8 of 12 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 3 “hold” and 1 “sell” or lower; their median PT is $38.35

** Stock moved up by slew of brokerage after co bought Boehringer Ingleheim’s specialty generics drugs business in the U.S. for $2.65 bln

** Deal moves up outer FY earnings by >20 pct & revolutionizes future opportunities, Barclays writes

** Jordanian co’s stock up 12.64 pct YTD, contrasting a c.7.7 pct fall in the FTSE-100 index

** Valuations in health cos across globe buoyed by a surge in deal-making this year; sector top in global M&A until recently overtaken by the commodity deal frenzy (esha.vaish@thomsonreuters.com)

