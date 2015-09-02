FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Diploma: 2nd top midcap loser on margins concerns
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 2, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Diploma: 2nd top midcap loser on margins concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Engineering co Diploma down c.4.4 pct in hefty volumes, 2nd top loser on the FTSE-250 index & heading towards sharpest one-day fall in nearly 4 mnths

** Co says currency hedging contracts to expire next year and be replaced by more expensive ones, next FY’s oper margins to be impacted

** Diploma’s hit from movement of Australian dollar and Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar so far have been largely mitigated by existing hedges

** Likely to see 2016 consensus downgrades, RBC Capital Markets writes in a note

** Engineering firms have suffered large losses over past two years, as strength of pound & recently the dollar have eaten into profits

** Numis says FX headwinds have worsened in H2; Slashes 2015 EPS forecast by 5 pct to 36.8p & 2016 by 9 pct to 39.0p

** Stock is top loser on among peers on FTSE’s industrial index with more than twice the 30-day daily avg volume traded in first 30 mins

** Co, a maker of industrial wiring systems and components, supplies engine-repair gadgets for Formula 1 cars & (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.