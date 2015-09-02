FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Redefine International: Sheds non-core asset to be top midcap gainer
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 2, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Redefine International: Sheds non-core asset to be top midcap gainer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Redefine International, property co focused on the UK and German markets, up 2.8 pct & top gainer on London’s midcap index after co disposes off remaining stake in a non-core asset

** The UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sells entire remaining stake in Australia-listed property fund manager Cromwell Property Group via accelerated bookbuilding

** UK REITs rationalising portfolios since last year, striking deals for non-core assets at premiums in buoyant market & using regional expertise to pick-up under priced assets where value can be driven

** Cromwell sale at discount of 3.85 pct to market fetches Redefine 172.8 million Australian dollars ($121.3 million)

** Australia-listed Cromwell flat, but nearly half of daily avg volume traded through since open

** REITs secure & non-volatile stocks as they pay out c.90 pct of earnings to shareholders ($1 = 1.4245 Australian dollars) (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.