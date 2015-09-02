FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Amica Mature Lifestyles Inc: To be taken private for C$578 mln
September 2, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Amica Mature Lifestyles Inc: To be taken private for C$578 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Luxury senior homes operator’s shares rise as much as 113 pct to a record high of C$18.70

** BayBridge Seniors Housing Inc, owned by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, will take Amica private for C$578 million

** The C$18.75 per share cash offer is a premium of 113 percent to Amica’s Tuesday close

** Vancouver-based Amica operates 26 luxury seniors residential properties in Canada, while BayBridge Seniors Housing owns and operates 35 senior living communities in Canada and six in the United States

** 5 of 6 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 1 “hold”; median PT C$8.88

** Up to Tuesday’s close, stock had risen 25 pct this year

