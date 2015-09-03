FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Miner relief
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 3, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Miner relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares in London-listed mining cos among top FTSE 100 gainers in early trade following Rio Tinto’s positive market outlook

** Co expects global steel demand to grow by 2.5 pct per year between now and 2030.

** Global miners Glencore, BHP Billiton, Anglo American, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto up 1-3 pct

** Traders also citing some short-covering in miners after a painful August

** Miners have borne the brunt of slowing Chinese growth, with most of them falling between 8 to 30 percent last month, except Antofagasta which was up c.6 pct

** FTSE 350 mining index has fallen 32 pct so far this year

** Crude oil, gold and silver prices fall on Thursday (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.