BRIEF-Thai auto parts maker Somboon cuts 2015 sales growth target to 3-5 pct
September 4, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thai auto parts maker Somboon cuts 2015 sales growth target to 3-5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Somboon Advance Technology Pcl

* Cuts 2015 sales growth target to 3-5 percent on weaker auto production due to sluggish economy, Napatsorn Kitaphanich, vice president told investors during earnings presentation

* Says overall auto production could rise to 2.2-2.3 million from target of 2 million this year

* Aims to produce more parts for eco-cars as productions of eco-cars are expected to rise strongly in the next two years Further company coverage: (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

