FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-BP: BofA downgrades to "underperform", warns on risk to dividend
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 4, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-BP: BofA downgrades to "underperform", warns on risk to dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** BP down more than 3 pct after BofA-ML cuts rating on stock to “underperform” and warns of growing risks to co’s dividend and potential for M&A that could be financed by stock

** Stock is among the top losers on a rough day for the FTSE 100

** BofA-ML says brent oil prices not to recover far above $60/bbl until 2018 which would mean BP likely to run into persistent and sizeable free cash flow shortfalls for the foreseeable future

** So far a dividend cut at BP avoided by suspending buybacks, asset disposals and cost cuts, BofA-ML says, but broker believes investors concerned about lack of future options

** Maintaining dividend coverage would require a further $5bln cut in annual capex, BofA-ML estimates, and increases the risk that BP resorts to M&A

** Oil’s slide since last June has spurred at least 11 stock rating cuts on BP from analysts

RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.