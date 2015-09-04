FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan to recall about 300,000 vehicles in US to fix console panel
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Nissan to recall about 300,000 vehicles in US to fix console panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd’s North America unit said it would recall about 300,000 vehicles in the United States and 28,000 vehicles in Canada to adjust a console panel.

The affected vehicles have a console trim panel that may catch the driver's shoe and potentially impede smooth pedal operation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on its website. (1.usa.gov/1gTUbLb)

Nissan North America is expected to begin the recall by mid-October, the U.S. vehicle safety regulator said.

“We have had an accident with injury related to this issue,” Nissan North America spokesman Steve Yaeger said on Friday.

The recall would affect model years 2012-2015 Nissan Versa Sedan, 2014-2015 Versa Note and 2014-2015 Micra vehicles, Nissan said.

Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.