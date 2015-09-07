FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Glencore: shares off record lows as co digs into debt pile
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 7, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Glencore: shares off record lows as co digs into debt pile

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates share price)

** Glencore up 3 pct but well off day’s highs after mining and commodities trading firm sets out aggressive plan to slash debt

** Stock was top performer on FTSE 100 and Stoxx 600 but overtaken by Antofagasta by late morning trading

** London-listed co, under pressure to reduce debt pile, says will suspend dividends, sell assets and raise $2.5 billion in a new share issue

** Share issue comes as a surprise but welcomes as an aggressive step

** BofA-ML upgrades stock to “neutral.”

** “Unlike other management teams in the sector, GLEN’s has acknowledged its debt problem and is taking steps to address it,” say BofA-ML analysts in a note to clients

** Glencore’s debt stood at $29.6 bln at June-end

** Its net debt to EBITDA three times that of large cap peers at 4.3 Chart: link.reuters.com/kes55w

** Co, like other commodity firms, hit by price rout & down c.59 pct YTD, having underperformed broader mining index Chart: link.reuters.com/bas55w

** Broad rally seen across UK-listed copper miners (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.