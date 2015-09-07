BUZZ-Glencore: shares off record lows as co digs into debt pile

(Updates share price)

** Glencore up 3 pct but well off day’s highs after mining and commodities trading firm sets out aggressive plan to slash debt

** Stock was top performer on FTSE 100 and Stoxx 600 but overtaken by Antofagasta by late morning trading

** London-listed co, under pressure to reduce debt pile, says will suspend dividends, sell assets and raise $2.5 billion in a new share issue

** Share issue comes as a surprise but welcomes as an aggressive step

** BofA-ML upgrades stock to “neutral.”

** “Unlike other management teams in the sector, GLEN’s has acknowledged its debt problem and is taking steps to address it,” say BofA-ML analysts in a note to clients

** Glencore’s debt stood at $29.6 bln at June-end

** Its net debt to EBITDA three times that of large cap peers at 4.3 Chart: link.reuters.com/kes55w

** Co, like other commodity firms, hit by price rout & down c.59 pct YTD, having underperformed broader mining index Chart: link.reuters.com/bas55w

** Broad rally seen across UK-listed copper miners (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)