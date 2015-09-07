BUZZ-Boohoo: backed by investor magazine

** Online fashion retailer Boohoo.com up 6.6 pct in strong volumes & top gainer on the FTSE retail index after a magazine for private investors puts its weight behind the stock

** Investors Chronicle says on Friday that fashion retail an ideal sector for investors' money due to ongoing consumer recovery & names Boohoo its pick over peer ASOS on valuation alone bit.ly/1K1bsU0

** Retail investors doing some shopping on back of report, one trader says

** Boohoo on fwd P/E ratio of 25.1x vs ASOS at 52.3x

** Stock, hammered after a profit warning in January (-23% YTD), on track for strongest one-day gain in 2 mths

** Boohoo joined market early in 2014 & up to Friday’s close trading at 39 pct discount to 50p float price

** Co designs, sources, markets and sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories online to a core market of 16-24 year-old consumers in Britain and globally (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)