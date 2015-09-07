BUZZ-Bwin: extends Friday's fall, top mid-cap loser

** Online gambling firm down c.9 pct, top loser on FTSE-250 midcap index.

** On Friday, Bwin clinched a 1.1 bln-stg cash and stock deal with GVC, creating a sports betting heavyweight in a sector being reshaped by consolidation.

** GVC’s offer of 25 pence in cash and 0.231 new GVC shares works out to about 129.64 pence per Bwin share based on Thursday close.

** Bwin stock fell as much as 8.4 pct while GVC, which is down c.6 pct, shed 5 percent on Friday.