BUZZ-Bwin: extends Friday's fall, top mid-cap loser
September 7, 2015 / 9:55 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Bwin: extends Friday's fall, top mid-cap loser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Online gambling firm down c.9 pct, top loser on FTSE-250 midcap index.

** On Friday, Bwin clinched a 1.1 bln-stg cash and stock deal with GVC, creating a sports betting heavyweight in a sector being reshaped by consolidation.

** GVC’s offer of 25 pence in cash and 0.231 new GVC shares works out to about 129.64 pence per Bwin share based on Thursday close.

** Bwin stock fell as much as 8.4 pct while GVC, which is down c.6 pct, shed 5 percent on Friday.

