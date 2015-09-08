FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-United Utilities: top FTSE 100 gainer as another broker gets behind stock
#Hot Stocks
September 8, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-United Utilities: top FTSE 100 gainer as another broker gets behind stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** United Utilities up c.3 pct, top FTSE-100 gainer after SocGen raises to “buy” from “hold”

** Utilities co on track for sharpest two-day gain in nearly 4 mths following from Bernstein’s upgrade to “outperform” from “market-perform” on Monday

** SocGen says low RCV premium could fuel speculation of an infrastructure fund bid approach, especially as co has strongest balance sheet of 3 listed water co peers

** Co trades at forward P/E ratio of 19.3 vs Pennon at 18.9 and Severn Trent 22.3

** 4 of 17 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 11 “hold” and 2 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 960p

RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

