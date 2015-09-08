FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Ashmore: recovers slightly from EM rout after results
September 8, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Ashmore: recovers slightly from EM rout after results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** EM-focused asset manager Ashmore up c.5.2 pct in healthy volumes & is 3rd top midcap gainer after posting a mixed bag of results

** Peer Aberdeen up in sympathy, says a trader, to gain c.3 pct, 3rd top FTSE-100 & fourth-most traded on the bluechip index

** Ashmore reports profit, rev rise even as its assets under management (AuM) - a key industry metric - falls

** RBC Capital Markets says profitability beat their forecast, even though some metrics disappoint on account of difficult market conditions

** More than a third of daily avg traded through in first 1 hr since open and on track for sharpest one-day gain since Jan. 22

** Numis puts PT and rating under review citing recent share price decline & say on mark to market basis it sees forecasts coming down

** An exodus from emerging market funds pushed Ashmore shares to their lowest in more than 5 years last week (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

