BUZZ-UK miners: mild relief
September 8, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-UK miners: mild relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Stocks of UK mining cos up after China’s August trade data showed copper imports holding up, a relative bright spot in an otherwise sluggish set of numbers

** Copper mining cos rally for 2nd day building on gains following a production cut at Glencore on Monday

** Traders also cite record July trade data in euro zone powerhouse Germany

** Rio Tinto, BHP, Glencore, Anglo , Randgold up 0.5 to 1.5 pct, among top FTSE 100 gainers

** Stocks also leading on Stoxx 600 Basic Resources Index , which is down 1.5 pct

** Copper prices edged higher to $5,233 a tonne, with Shanghai Futures Exchange copper firmed by 0.7 percent to 39,530 yuan a tonne

RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

