BUZZ-Serco: brokerage moves needle with solo "buy" rating

** British outsourcing co Serco recovers from life low to feature among top midcap gainers on c.4 pct jump in strong volumes after Jefferies upgrades stock to “buy”

** Jefferies says risk/reward now favourable for the first time in over yr with management feeling more in control of co

** Not a single “buy” on stock as of Monday’s close, according to StarMine, making it the only such stock on the FTSE midcap index according to Jefferies

** As of Monday 13 rated it a “hold” & 6 had a “sell”

** Serco, marred by a scandal last year and recouping from some contract problems, in early August reports better-than-expected H1 rev & maintains FY profit guidance

** Jefferies moves stock to “buy” from “hold”, TP to 157p from 145p

** Stock down 19 pct YTD (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)