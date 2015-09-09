BUZZ-Monitise: CEO exit hammers shares to 6 year low

** Mobile banking technology firm shares slump as much as 29 pct and hit their lowest in more than 6 years on surprise CEO departure

** Co says CEO Elizabeth Buse had decided to leave due to personal reasons, after just about fifteen months in the job

** Co’s stock is the second largest loser on London’s FTSE AIM all-share index

** Monitise provides software for mobile devices that allows clients of banks, including Royal Bank of Scotland and Banco Santander, to pay for goods and services

** Stock down about 85 pct YTD (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)