BUZZ-UK miners rally extends into third day

** Stocks of UK mining cos up again on Wed as beaten down sector rides coattails of global equity rebound

** Antofagasta, Rio Tinto, BHP, Glencore, Anglo, Fresnillo up 1 to 5 pct, among top FTSE 100 gainers

** Copper mining cos rally for 3nd day building on gains following a production cut at Glencore on Monday

** Stocks also leading on Stoxx 600 Basic Resources Index , which is up 3.2 pct

** Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6 percent to trade at $5,376 a tonne , with Shanghai Futures Exchange copper jumped 4.4 percent at 41,140 yuan a tonne