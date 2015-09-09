BUZZ-Hargreaves Lansdown: solid FY results

** British financial services firm jumps 5 pct, after posting a surge in FY assets

** Third biggest gainer on FTSE 100 with over 5-day average volume already gone through

** Strong demand for its services saw client numbers rise by 84,000 in the year to end-June

** While FY new business showed a 5 percent decline year-on-year, the H2 of the year was much better, at 3.8 bln stg

** Brokerage Nomura, however, prefers St James’s Place within the broader UK asset gatherer space, “which trades at a lower P/E despite offering a higher yield and better earnings and dividend growth prospects”

** St James’s shares were up c.2 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)