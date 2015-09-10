FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Kenedix Residential Investment -6 MTH results
September 10, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Kenedix Residential Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 10 (Reuters) Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Jul 31, 2015 ended Jan 31, 2015 to Jan 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 5.30 4.24 5.18

(+25.0 pct ) (+13.3 pct ) (-2.3 pct ) Operating 2.81 2.22 2.67

(+26.8 pct ) (+19.5 pct ) (-5.2 pct ) Recurring 2.31 1.74 2.14

(+32.5 pct ) (+19.3 pct ) (-7.3 pct ) Net 2.25 1.74 2.14

+29.6 pct +19.3 pct -5.2 pct EPS 6,485 yen 6,258 yen 6,120 yen Div 6,247 yen 6,232 yen 6,120 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3278.T

