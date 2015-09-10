BUZZ-Dixons Carphone: shares seen up after Q1 sales beats forecast

** Dixons Carphone seen as opening up as much as 3 pct after the European electrical goods and mobile phone retailer’s Q1 sales beat consensus, helped by a strong home market

** UK like-for-like sales rise 10 pct in 13 weeks to Aug. 1 helped by mobile phone sales and co upbeat about outlook on the back of new iPhone models

** Sales in Nordic regions also healthy

** Stock an underperformer vs the index this year, down c.9 pct YTD & up to Wednesday’s close stock trading at a c.24 pct discount to StarMine Intrinsic Value estimate