BUZZ-Morrisons: retreats on profit slide
#Hot Stocks
September 10, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Morrisons: retreats on profit slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** UK grocer Wm Morrison falls back after good gains in the previous session, down 3 pct after 35 pct slump in H1 profit

** H1 sales -5.1% v -3.8% cons flagged by broker in pre-market

** Co, which has been engaged in a price war with rivals to stem the loss of shoppers to discounters Aldi and Lidl, says its turnaround plan will take time

** Morrison 2rd-top faller on FTSE 100 and 4th top loser on Stoxx 600 ; peers also weaken, with Sainsbury down 1.2 pct & Tesco 1.4 pct lower

** Morrison rose 3.5% on Wednesday when it said it was selling its loss-making convenience stores to focus on supermarkets (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

