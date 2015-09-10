FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-William Hill: singled out by HSBC across M&A-driven sector
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 10, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-William Hill: singled out by HSBC across M&A-driven sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Bookmaker William Hill shares down c.2 pct in strong volumes & top loser on FTSE leisure index

** HSBC in a sector note about European gambling cos downgrades only William Hill, saying it has most to do, especially given M&A frenzy in industry

** Moves stock to “reduce” from “hold” & cuts TP to 335p from 390p

** HSBC questions co’s decision to pull back on marketing spend this year, especially as it feels newly-merged, larger rivals may soon outspend it & intensify competition

** Betfair & Irish rival Paddy Power agree on 6 bln stg combination, Ladbrokes & Gala Coral to create 2.3 bln stg giant, GVC to buy Bwin.party for 1.1 bln stg

** William Hill unsuccessful earlier this year in convincing 888 to accept its 720 mln stg proposal

** HSBC also highlights some concerns about potential pressures from new UK minimum wage

** More than a fifth of daily avg volume traded through in less than 1 hr since open (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.