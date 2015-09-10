BUZZ-William Hill: singled out by HSBC across M&A-driven sector

** Bookmaker William Hill shares down c.2 pct in strong volumes & top loser on FTSE leisure index

** HSBC in a sector note about European gambling cos downgrades only William Hill, saying it has most to do, especially given M&A frenzy in industry

** Moves stock to “reduce” from “hold” & cuts TP to 335p from 390p

** HSBC questions co’s decision to pull back on marketing spend this year, especially as it feels newly-merged, larger rivals may soon outspend it & intensify competition

** Betfair & Irish rival Paddy Power agree on 6 bln stg combination, Ladbrokes & Gala Coral to create 2.3 bln stg giant, GVC to buy Bwin.party for 1.1 bln stg

** William Hill unsuccessful earlier this year in convincing 888 to accept its 720 mln stg proposal

** HSBC also highlights some concerns about potential pressures from new UK minimum wage

