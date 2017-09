Sept 10 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co Ltd

* Says MLS and Largan Bright plan to invest 200 million yuan ($31.40 million) in its LED lighting unit for 12.1 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EPIcQ5

($1 = 6.3700 Chinese yuan renminbi)