BUZZ-Monitise: poised for life-low

** Mobile banking technology firm shares extend Wed’s fall, down c.6 pct and poised to hit their life-low

** Co on Wed said CEO Elizabeth Buse had decided to leave due to personal reasons, after just about fifteen months in the job

** Monitise is trying to revive its fortunes after multiple revenue warnings and an abortive attempt to sell itself

** Co’s stock is one of the top losers on London’s FTSE AIM all-share index

** Stock down about 90 pct YTD