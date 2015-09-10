FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Monitise: poised for life-low
#Hot Stocks
September 10, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Monitise: poised for life-low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Mobile banking technology firm shares extend Wed’s fall, down c.6 pct and poised to hit their life-low

** Co on Wed said CEO Elizabeth Buse had decided to leave due to personal reasons, after just about fifteen months in the job

** Monitise is trying to revive its fortunes after multiple revenue warnings and an abortive attempt to sell itself

** Co’s stock is one of the top losers on London’s FTSE AIM all-share index

** Stock down about 90 pct YTD (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
