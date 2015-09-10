BUZZ-ASOS: share placement adds to post-CEO departure woes

** ASOS, still reeling from the sudden departure of its famed founder, falls c.5 pct in strong volumes to its lowest in c.7 mnths following share placement overnight

** Shares are top losers on the broader FTSE retail index

** Shares representing 3.1 pct of the UK online retailer’s issued share capital placed at 2673p/shr via accelerated book build by UBS, source tells Reuters

** Co has about 83.43 mln shares outstanding according to Reuters data

** Shares sold by institutional investor, representing 3.75 percent discount to previous closing price, source adds

** More could be yet to come; trader says last week that with Nick Robertson stepping down as CEO after 15 yrs at helm, fears heighten that he could trim his stake in co creating an overhang for the stock

** Robertson owns healthy amount in co at more than 8 pct, making him one of top 5 investors, Reuters data shows

** Stock swings from outperforming peer index to underperforming within about a week (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)