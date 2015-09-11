TABLE-Aeon Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Sep 11 (Reuters) Aeon Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Jul 31, 2015 ended Jan 31, 2015 to Jan 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 9.16 7.42 9.39 9.40

(+23.5 pct ) (0.0 pct ) (+2.4 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Operating 3.51 2.81 3.51 3.32

(+24.7 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) (-5.6 pct ) Recurring 2.98 2.35 2.97 2.77

(+26.6 pct ) (+0.6 pct ) (-0.4 pct ) (-6.6 pct ) Net 2.97 2.35 2.96 2.76