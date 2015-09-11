TABLE-Aeon Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Sep 11 (Reuters) Aeon Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Jul 31, 2015 ended Jan 31, 2015 to Jan 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 9.16 7.42 9.39 9.40
(+23.5 pct ) (0.0 pct ) (+2.4 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Operating 3.51 2.81 3.51 3.32
(+24.7 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) (-5.6 pct ) Recurring 2.98 2.35 2.97 2.77
(+26.6 pct ) (+0.6 pct ) (-0.4 pct ) (-6.6 pct ) Net 2.97 2.35 2.96 2.76
+26.4 pct +0.5 pct -0.4 pct -6.6 pct EPS 2,746 yen 2,473 yen 2,713 yen 2,535 yen Div 2,724 yen 2,473 yen 2,710 yen 2,530 yen