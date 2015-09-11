FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Aeon Reit Investment -6 MTH results
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 11, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Aeon Reit Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 11 (Reuters) Aeon Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Jul 31, 2015 ended Jan 31, 2015 to Jan 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 9.16 7.42 9.39 9.40

(+23.5 pct ) (0.0 pct ) (+2.4 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Operating 3.51 2.81 3.51 3.32

(+24.7 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) (-5.6 pct ) Recurring 2.98 2.35 2.97 2.77

(+26.6 pct ) (+0.6 pct ) (-0.4 pct ) (-6.6 pct ) Net 2.97 2.35 2.96 2.76

+26.4 pct +0.5 pct -0.4 pct -6.6 pct EPS 2,746 yen 2,473 yen 2,713 yen 2,535 yen Div 2,724 yen 2,473 yen 2,710 yen 2,530 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3292.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.