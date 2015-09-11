REFILE-TABLE-Gumi -Q1 group results

(Adds company forecast) Sept 11 (Reuters)- Gumi Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to

Jul 31, 2015 Jul 31, 2014 Oct 31, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 5.87 7.11 10.67