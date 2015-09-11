FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Gumi -Q1 group results
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 11, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Gumi -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company forecast) Sept 11 (Reuters)- Gumi Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to

Jul 31, 2015 Jul 31, 2014 Oct 31, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 5.87 7.11 10.67

-17.4 pct -23.8 pct Operating loss 532 mln 826 mln loss 1.73 Recurring loss 495 mln 776 mln loss 1.80 Net loss 626 mln 299 mln EPS loss 21.40 yen 14.12 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Gumi Inc. . To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3903.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.