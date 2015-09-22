FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Zhejiang Hisun Pharma receives import alert from U.S. FDA on its pharma ingredients
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 22, 2015 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Zhejiang Hisun Pharma receives import alert from U.S. FDA on its pharma ingredients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say import alert instead of warning in headline and first bullet point)

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says receives import alert from FDA over insufficient data on 29 of its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API)

* Says FDA halts import of 15 API to the U.S. market

* Says import suspension to reduce sales in Sept-Dec by 72.4 million yuan ($11.36 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Nt3oOv

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.