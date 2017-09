Sept 11 (Reuters) - Henan Zhongyuan Expressway Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement with Bank of China (Hong Kong) for loan of 300 million yuan ($47.07 million) to fund highway construction project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MgbxWn

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)