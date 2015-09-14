FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Comforia Residential Reit, -6 MTH results
#Financials
September 14, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Comforia Residential Reit, -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 14 (Reuters) Comforia Residential Reit, Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months 6 months 6 months

ended Jul 31, 2015 ended Jan 31, 2015 to Jan 31, 2016

LATEST PRIOR COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 4.95 4.10 4.90

(+20.7 pct ) (+2.1 pct ) (-1.1 pct ) Operating 2.54 2.13 2.48

(+18.9 pct ) (+1.3 pct ) (-2.3 pct ) Recurring 2.09 1.73 2.02

(+20.6 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) (-3.5 pct ) Net 2.09 1.73 2.01

+20.6 pct +0.7 pct -3.5 pct EPS 4,408 yen 4,296 yen 4,250 yen Div 4,403 yen 4,296 yen 4,250 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3282.T

