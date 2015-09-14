BRIEF-Taiwan's Cathay Financial China unit brings in Alibaba's Ant Financial as strategic investor

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd :

* Says Alibaba’s Ant Financial to invest in Cathay’s property insurance unit in China

* Says Ant Financial to invest 1.2 billion yuan ($188.5 million) in its China property insurance unit as strategic investor

* Says Ant Financial to hold 60 percent of its China property insurance unit after investment

* Ant Financial is the finance affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. It runs China’s most popular online payment platform, Alipay(1 US dollar = 6.3664 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Faith Hung)