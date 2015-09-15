BUZZ-Ocado: top of midcap list after strong Q3, robust outlook

** Ocado up c.4 pct, top midcap gainer in healthy volumes after the UK online grocer says it expects to continue to growth slightly ahead of broader market & posts strong Q3

** Stock down 21 pct YTD, hurt in part by a lack of recent overseas deals, but still on a lofty fwd P/E of 101x

** UK peers, with physical operations, hurt by heavy discounting in sector & heavy competition from discount retailers

** Ocado’s gross retail sales up 15.3 pct to 252 mln stg in the 12 weeks to Aug. 9

** Top gainer on FTSE's broader retail index with a tenth of daily a full-day's avg volume having passed through in the first 30 mins of trade