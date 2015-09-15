FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Thomas Cook: up on bid rumours
September 15, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Thomas Cook: up on bid rumours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** British tour operator Thomas Cook Group up c.2 pct, among top gainers on FTSE midcap index & tops list on broader FTSE leisure index

** Trader cites media rumours of probable bid

** Daily Mail points to general rumours in late Tuesday report that suggest shareholder Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd could make offer to buy rest of co (bit.ly/1LvCUWI)

** Fosun bought a 5 pct stake in Thomas Cook for 92 mln stg in March & then said it would seek to double its holding in the world’s oldest travel group to 10 pct

** Stock has slipped 24 pct since & as per Monday’s close trading at 39 pct discount to StarMine Intrinsic Value estimate

** European tour operators hurt this year by unfavourable conditions across continent, including canceled holidays in aftermath of Tunisia beach massacre & stalled plans due to uncertainty arising from Greek crisis (esha.vaish@thomsonreuters.com)

