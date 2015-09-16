BUZZ-Entertainment One: CPPIB picks up remaining Marwyn stake

** TV distributor Entertainment One up c.7 pct in strong volumes, top FTSE midcap gainer & on track for sharpest one-day move in c.17 mnths

** Investor Marwyn Value Investors Ltd sign agreement to sell its remaining stake in co to Canada Pension Plan Investment

** Follows from Marwyn selling 9 pct stake in co in July

** Sale of 52.9 mln common shares, or about 17.9 pct stake in co, at price of 2.69 p/shr -- in tally with Entertainment One’s close as of Sept. 15

** More than a tenth of 30-day daily avg volume traded through within first 20 mins of trading