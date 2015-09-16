FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Hot Stocks
September 16, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Reckitt Benckiser: Brokerage Exane gets behind stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser up c.2 pct & among top FTSE bluechip gainers with more than a 10th of daily avg volume traded through in first 30 mins, after Exane BNP Paribas grows bullish on the stock

** Brokerage says it materially under-estimated the strength of organic growth in co’s health business & sees increasing scope for mid-term M&A, more specifically from Pfizer

** Healthcare sector fuelled by M&A since last year; sector top in global M&A until recently overtaken by the commodity deal frenzy

** Exane raises to “outperform” from “underperform” & bumps TP up to 6600p from 5668p vs analysts avg mean of 6265p

** Ratings on stock heavily weighted towards “buy” or higher with 15 analysts indicating a positive opinion vs only 2 negative (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reutes.com)

