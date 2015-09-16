FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-TUI AG: JP Morgan says softer sterling to boost stock
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 16, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-TUI AG: JP Morgan says softer sterling to boost stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** TUI AG shares up 2.5 pct, 3rd top FTSE bluechip gainer as JP Morgan raises TP to 1320p & keeps overweight rating saying it sees 9 pct upside potential to stock given softer sterling

** Germany-based tour operator, which reports results in euros, gets close to a third of its revenue from the UK, according to Reuters data

** Bullish pound run since last year a point of worry for all London-listed cos with large non-UK footprints due to adverse currency movement

** 9 of 14 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 4 “hold” and 1 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 17.96 euros

** JP Morgan, however, removes from focus list citing less attractive entry point given strong upward share move since June (3.6 pct roughly)

** Stock upward move marks recovery after hit by unfavourable conditions across continent, including canceled holidays in aftermath of Tunisia beach massacre & stalled plans due to uncertainty arising from Greek crisis (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.