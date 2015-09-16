FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Aberdeen: top gainer as EM-rebound overshadows downgrade
#Hot Stocks
September 16, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Aberdeen: top gainer as EM-rebound overshadows downgrade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Asset manager Aberdeen up as much as 3 pct, among top FTSE bluechip gainers & and best performer on broader E300 Financial Services index as EM-rebound overshadows downgrade from JP Morgan

** Others: Ashmore (up 3 pct) & Henderson Group (up 2 pct), among top midcap gainers

** EM/China/Brazil/Asia ex-Japan focused-funds just coming off multi-year lows, suffering from hefty redemptions & outflows as EM risk appetites fall steeply

** Outflows from EM equity funds hitting $24 bln, or nearly 3 pct of overall AUM in month to first week of Sept, BofA-ML says earlier in the month

** Aberdeen Asset Management seen 6 downgrades and no upgrades YTD

** Aberdeen New Dawn trading at c.11 pct discount to NAV with debt, including income vs c.12 pct a month earlier

** Units in JP Morgan Chinese IT Closed Fund & Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Plc up 2-3 pct

** Units in Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc & JP Morgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust up more than 1.5 pct (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

