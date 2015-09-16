FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-European beverage sector: in high spirits
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 16, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-European beverage sector: in high spirits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Spirits stocks up between 2-20 pct after Anheuser-Busch InBev announces planned offer for SABMiller

** Spirits makers such as Britain’s Diageo rose 1.9 pct, Remy Cointreau up 4.3 pct, Pernod Ricard gains 3.4 pct, Heineken up 5.3 pct while Carlsberg rises 4.4 pct

** Shares in AB InBev were suspended after it jumped c.12 pct with SABMiller up 20 pct

** SAB Miller & Heineken the two biggest risers on Stoxx 600 , while Diageo and Carlsberg join them on the top-10 gainers list

** ABInBev’s interest in SABMiller has been rumoured for some time

** Stoxx 600 Food and Beverage index by far the biggest sector outperformer, up 4.7 pct and enjoying its best day since 2008, the year in which Anheuser-Busch and Inbev competed their merger (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.