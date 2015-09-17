FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BUZZ-UK engineering cos weaker on Rotork read across
September 17, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BUZZ-UK engineering cos weaker on Rotork read across

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say Babcock TP is 900p, and not 275p)

** Engineering firms down with traders citing read-across from peer Rotork’s profit warning

** Valve-control systems maker now expects FY revenue of 530 mln stg to 555 mln stg vs Reuters poll of analysts at 571.3 mln stg

** The outlook for European oil and gas companies seems grim as clients in the energy industry have already cancelled $200 billion in investments due to weak oil prices

** Cuts spreading to downstream sectors too, analysts say

** Babcock falls 2.6 pct after Exane BNP Paribas cuts TP to 900p from 1050p; rating “underperform”

** Melrose down 2 pct; Spectris down 1 pct; Weir and Smiths Group slumps 4 pct each.

** Rotork top loser on FTSE 350 Industrial Engineering Index , while Renishaw biggest drags on FTSE 350 Electronic and Electrical Equipment Index

** Rotork, Kier top losers on FTSE Midcap Index (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

